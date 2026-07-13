Driver charged after VDOT worker killed in Route 460 crash

WAVERLY, Va. — A driver is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, after a crash along Route 460 in Sussex County left one VDOT worker dead and another seriously injured, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 near Route 460's intersection with George Town Road.

Thurman E. Taylor, 59, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding on Friday in connection to the crash.

State police said Taylor already faced a failure to move over charge before his court appearance.



The investigation indicates that a 2014 International Prostar tractor-trailer struck a VDOT crash truck in the right lane of Route 460, then veered to the left, overcorrected and struck a second VDOT vehicle, which was pushed into a ditch.

State police said the tractor-trailer then struck an embankment and a third VDOT vehicle. Two VDOT employees working outside were injured and taken to an area hospital.

VDOT employee Robert D. Cox, 40, of Chesapeake, died from his injuries at the hospital.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Robert Cox to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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