Driver killed in Route 460 crash, Prince George traffic impacted

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on Route 460 in Prince George County, according to police.

At about 2:06 p.m., a passenger vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 156.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, who police said was at fault in the crash, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The tractor-trailer driver was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Route 460 and Route 156 remains heavily impacted, with partial lane closures as the Prince George Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team processes the scene. Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2770.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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