Richmond honors rock 'n' roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe with street rename

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council voted Monday to honorarily name a section of Barton Avenue after rock 'n' roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The ordinance designates the 2300 block of Barton Avenue in honor of the musician, who once called the street home. Tharpe bought a house on Barton Avenue in 1947 and lived there for about a decade.

Watch: Sister Rosetta Tharpe, godmother of rock 'n' roll, once called Richmond home

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, godmother of rock 'n' roll, once called Richmond home

Known as the godmother of rock 'n' roll, Tharpe shredded her electric guitar in ways never before seen or heard. Her unorthodox, self-taught style influenced music heavyweights including Keith Richards, Tina Turner and Eric Clapton.

Tharpe commanded attention at the Apollo and Cotton Club in New York. She also performed locally at The Mosque, which is now known as Altria Theatre.

Local News Sister Rosetta Tharpe, godmother of rock 'n' roll, once called Richmond home Greg McQuade

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.