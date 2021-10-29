Virginia man charged with child sex crimes, possession of child porn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 61-year-old Mechanicsville man has been arrested on child sex and child porn charges, according to authorities.

Hanover Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators, who are also assigned to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home on Drawbridge Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20, according to deputies.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Robert William Whittemore

As a result, Robert William Whittemore was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to deputies.

Whittemore is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

"This case remains under investigation," deputies said.

Anyone with information about this case was urged to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.