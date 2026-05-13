Virginia's longest-living state police trooper dies at 102

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Robert "Rock" Howard, the longest-living Virginia State Police trooper, died May 5 at the age of 102.

Howard was born in Dinwiddie and lived in Highland Springs. He served 33 years with the Virginia State Police in Richmond and Fredericksburg from 1951 until his retirement in 1984.

His funeral was held Tuesday, where a Virginia State Police Honor Guard presented Howard's family with a Virginia flag. Howard will be buried in his VSP uniform at a later date.

Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, said:

"We are grateful for Mr. Howard's service and enduring connection with the Virginia State Police Family. We are thankful for the opportunity to stand alongside him - and his family - one final time on the day he's laid to eternal rest."

Howard was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Louise, and his daughter, Trudie. He is survived by his sister, his son, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and his great-great-grandson.

His grandchildren, Angela New and Billy Shaw, said:

"Our grandfather lived a long, fulfilling life, and was truly dedicated to serving others. He would be truly honored to know that the department he dedicated his life to honored him in his final hours."

On his 100th birthday in 2024, Howard was recognized for his service to Virginia at the State Police headquarters.

Virginia State Police

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