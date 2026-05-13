Have you seen him? Police seek final suspect in years-long Virginia drug trafficking investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to arrest the final suspect in connection to a years-long drug trafficking investigation out of Chesterfield County that spanned multiple jurisdictions.

Police are still searching for Jerrard Pleasants, 52, whose last known address was in the 5000 block of Almond Tree Terrace in Henrico County. Pleasants is wanted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (second or subsequent offense), possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine (second or subsequent offense) and possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin (second or subsequent offense).

Police say Pleasants has ties to Florida and New York and may be living under another identity. A photo of Pleasants from 2008 was distributed on social media.

Nine other suspects have been convicted of their various charges after multiple search warrants were executed in January 2019 in Chesterfield and Petersburg. Police said the organization was found to be connected to "at least nine" other drug investigations over three years, including the fatal fentanyl overdose of a pregnant woman.

Jorge Fernandez-Hernandes, 43, and Fernando Alcazar, 38, both of Tucson, Ariz., were arrested in December 2019 after picking up a duffle bag with 10.5 kilograms of cocaine and 10,000 fentanyl pills from Irvin Shury, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida, who was also arrested.

While conducting searches in connection to the arrests, officers found large quantities of drugs in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond. Police seized 11 kilograms of cocaine, 5 kilograms of fentanyl (including 10,000 fentanyl pills), 1 kilogram of heroin, 14 pounds of marijuana, three guns and more than $1 million in cash.

Police said the 10,000 fentanyl pills were disguised as hydrocodone pills and appeared to be identical to a specific prescription medication.

"Had they not been seized, these pills could have caused thousands of overdoses or supplied an addict with one pill a day for approximately 27 years," police said. "If we combine the pills with the remaining seized fentanyl, we end up with enough fentanyl to supply an addict for 164 years."

The cocaine seized amounted to more than 11,000 doses.

"Conservatively, this amount of cocaine would allow an addict to consume a gram of cocaine each day for more than 30 years," police said.

The nine suspects already convicted are:



Fernandez-Hernandez, convicted of conspiracy to distribute three kilograms of fentanyl and sentenced to an additional 10 years of active prison time on Aug. 2, 2022.

Alcazar was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. On Aug. 20, 2021, Alcazar was sentenced to four years and nine months of active prison time.

Shury was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. On July 27, 2021, Shury was sentenced to 13 years of active prison time.

Lamar Antonio Thompson, 48, of Chester, was convicted of two counts of cocaine distribution and one count of marijuana distribution. On Aug. 9, 2022, Thompson was sentenced to four years of active prison time.

Willie Raymond Howell Jr., 68, of Chesterfield, was convicted of two counts of distribution of marijuana. On Nov. 15, 2022, Howell was sentenced to one year of incarceration.

Marlon Jamel Pegram, 50, of Richmond, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a second or subsequent offense of cocaine distribution. On March 8, 2023, Pegram was sentenced to seven years of active prison time.

Douglas Carl Harris, 71, of Chesterfield, convicted of marijuana distribution on May 23, 2024.

Ferlandale Lamonta Nivens, 41, of Richmond, convicted of conspiracy to distribute marijuana on Dec. 30, 2024.

Christopher Maurice Bryant, 54, of Petersburg, convicted of possession of controlled substances on June 2, 2025.

Anyone with information about Pleasants' whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, use the P3 app or text a tip by texting Tip699 to 738477.

Tips that lead to Pleasants' arrest could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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