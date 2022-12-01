These roads will be closed for Richmond's Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is on Saturday and numerous street closures and “No Parking” zones will be in effect.

The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and will move east on Broad Street toward Seventh Street.

Major city thoroughfares such as Broad Street and Leigh Street will be affected. “No Parking” zones along the route will go into effect beginning at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 until 3 p.m.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and remain in effect until approximately 3:00 p.m.

West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 8 th Street (on both sides)

Street (on both sides) DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

North 7 th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets

Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets East Leigh Street between North 4 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets East Marshall between North 3rd and 7th Streets

No Parking Locations: