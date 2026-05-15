'An incredible story': Shining knights who saved life of Richmond principal to be honored at VCU gala

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond principal and the more than 50 people who helped save his life will be honored Saturday night at VCU Health's 17th Annual Shining Knight Gala.

Mary Munford Elementary School Principal Gregory Muzik was critically injured after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Patterson Avenue on March 11 of last year. More than 50 people, including the EMTs who responded to the scene of the crash, along with trauma surgeons and nurses at VCU Health, worked to save his life and restore his health to the point where he could return to leading Mary Munford.

Dr. Michel Aboutanos, Medical Director of the VCU Trauma Center, said the odds were against Muzik when he first arrived at the hospital.

"We gave him a very low chance of survival when he got here," Aboutanos said.

Aboutanos said Muzik's story stood out as the feature patient story for the gala.

"I always look for an incredible story that is really impactful, that truly shows what it takes to save one life," he said. "Our ability to return someone like him back to the community is incredible, and so therefore I think it's something we could celebrate very well, the accomplishment and the love and the empathy and the compassion put into it in order to save Mr. Muzik."

Wendy Cowen will also be honored at the event with the Trauma Survivor Giving Back Award. Cowen was attacked by a bear in Lunenburg County in May 2024 as she walked her dog near her parents' home. She has since volunteered her time to meet with trauma survivors who are in the hospital.

Aboutanos said Cowen's choice to give back after her own trauma is an inspiration.

"We have a choice in life, to really look down on what happened to us, or to turn a bad thing into something incredible. She is a perfect example of that," Aboutanos said. "We helped save her and now she's helping us save others."

The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.

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