Mary Munford’s Greg Muzik continues to recover after life-threatening crash

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of Mary Munford Elementary students and their parents on bikes and wheels gathered at Movement Church on Patterson Avenue Friday morning for a .6 mile trek to their school on Westmoreland Street.

The annual Walk, Bike, Roll to School Day encourages students and families to start the day with healthy, active transportation to school.

“Everyone loves biking and walking, and we want everyone to be safe,” said Kendal Lindsay, a first-grade teacher at Mary Munford.

Neighbors Erin Alesi and Brent Angus typically walk and bike to the Richmond Public school every day as they live close to campus.

“We're a block away, but we want to support our community, support our school and our principal,” Alesi said.

With safety top of mind, their beloved principal Greg Muzik remains in their hearts.

“Mr. Muzik, I would say, is the heart of this school. He's a servant leader, and leads by example,” said Lindsay.

Angus said, “What [Muzik] has gone through, what the school has gone through as a community — just everyone supporting him and everyone supporting each other.”

Principal Greg Muzik makes surprise entrance at Mary Munford graduation

Principal Muzik stood at Grove and Commonwealth Avenues outside the school and greeted families as they arrived Friday morning.

“I really wanted to bike today. I didn't quite feel as balanced as I thought I should to ride around a whole bunch of children, so I decided just to roll out there,” Muzik said.

Muzik stood tall with the assistance of a rolling walker 213 days after his bike was hit by a car on Patterson Avenue causing him life threatening injuries.

“I had a mild concussion, but the helmet kept me from being severe,” he said. “My doctor is surprised I’m back at work and I'm doing fine. I mean, I can get around. I use crutches at home.”

He credited his quick recovery to doctors at VCU Health, rehab staff at Sheltering Arms, his daughter who he moved in with, and Mary Munford families who visited and delivered him meals.

“That went from July and August to part of September. I will have to say that I've never eaten better in my life,” Muzik said.

The longtime principal continues his work encouraging families to walk and bike to school, while competing with a growing population on Richmond’s busy roads.

“I typically feel reasonably safe riding around. Most people, not all, are considerate,” Muzik said. “We still have a pretty long carpool line where people drive the kids to school and drop them off. It would be great if they could shift that.”

At 76 years old, Muzik said he could’ve retired already. But the love and admiration of his families keep him returning every year as he continues to heal.

“My goal is to be back to riding every day. I mean, that's really what I want to be able to do,” he said.

While Principal Muzik didn’t feel comfortable riding his bike Friday morning, he said he is confident he will be able to join families for the end of the year ride next year.

