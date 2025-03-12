Beloved Richmond principal hit by car while riding his bicycle

RICHMOND, Va. — A beloved Richmond Public Schools principal is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Patterson Avenue, near Commonwealth Avenue. Gregory Muzik, longtime principal at Mary Munford Elementary, was rushed to an area hospital.

According to the school's website, Muzik has been principal at Mary Munford for more than 30 years.

The school sent out a letter telling parents about the crash Tuesday night.

"While we do not have updates on his status at this time, we will share them, as appropriate, as soon as we are able to," the letter says.

The school said additional counselors and support will be on-site for students and teachers on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are open to parents and Munford graduates, as well," the letter said.



Crime Insider sources say Muzik's injuries are not life-threatening.



This is a developing story. Email more information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

