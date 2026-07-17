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Hazy, smoky skies settle over Richmond as air quality alerts affect more than 130 million Americans

Thick haze and heat are combining to create uncomfortable and potentially dangerous conditions across the region, with health experts urging residents to limit time outdoors.
Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality urges residents to stay indoors as hazy skies and air quality alerts affect more than 130 million Americans.
Richmond air quality alert: Hazy skies and safety tips
Code Purple: Air quality alert upgraded Friday in Richmond over wildfire smoke
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RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders are noticing the effects of poor air quality as hazy skies blanket the area. More than 130 million Americans are under some sort of air quality alert, and forecasters expect the health concerns and hazy skies to continue through the weekend.

One Richmond man described the unusual conditions.

"You could stare directly at the sun... It was like looking at the moon or something, just like orange, hazy globe," the resident said.

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Today's Forecast

Air quality alert upgraded to Code Purple due to Canadian wildfire smoke

The Weather Authority

Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality says those at rest should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and everyone should reduce activity outside. Residents are advised to stay inside with windows and doors sealed. For those who cannot stay indoors, health experts recommend wearing a well-fitted N95 mask and limiting outdoor exercise.

Experts are most concerned about people with respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD. Some residents say they are already bracing for the impact.

"Like a lot of people, we have seasonal allergies, so I assume some of us will be blowing our noses a lot more," another Richmonder said.

Meteorologists say they expect the health concerns and hazy skies to continue through the weekend.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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