Hazy, smoky skies settle over Richmond as air quality alerts affect more than 130 million Americans

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders are noticing the effects of poor air quality as hazy skies blanket the area. More than 130 million Americans are under some sort of air quality alert, and forecasters expect the health concerns and hazy skies to continue through the weekend.

One Richmond man described the unusual conditions.

"You could stare directly at the sun... It was like looking at the moon or something, just like orange, hazy globe," the resident said.

Today's Forecast Air quality alert upgraded to Code Purple due to Canadian wildfire smoke The Weather Authority

Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality says those at rest should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and everyone should reduce activity outside. Residents are advised to stay inside with windows and doors sealed. For those who cannot stay indoors, health experts recommend wearing a well-fitted N95 mask and limiting outdoor exercise.

Experts are most concerned about people with respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD. Some residents say they are already bracing for the impact.

"Like a lot of people, we have seasonal allergies, so I assume some of us will be blowing our noses a lot more," another Richmonder said.

Meteorologists say they expect the health concerns and hazy skies to continue through the weekend.

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