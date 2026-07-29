Report reveals cause of fireworks malfunction at Flying Squirrels game

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Fire Department incident report revealed the cause of a fireworks malfunction at CarMax Park last week following a Flying Squirrels baseball game: The fireworks were loaded upside down.

The report, obtained by CBS 6 through a Freedom of Information Act request, said the fireworks were not maintained in the correct position during operation. The incident occurred July 23.

Watch: Video shows Flying Squirrels post-game fireworks malfunction

Video shows Flying Squirrels post-game fireworks malfunction

That improper installation caused the fireworks, called roman candles, to shoot across the field and towards a crowd of people in the stands. One went into the dugout.

"The investigation determined that the 40 mm Roman candles had been installed / loaded upside down, contributing to the unsafe firing condition," the report said.

Investigators said the incident presented a "significant life safety hazard" that created the "potential for serious injury" to fans and staff. A Flying Squirrels spokesperson said no one was hurt in the incident.

According to the report, an order was given to the pyrotechnic operator to immediately stop the show.

Fire officials also cited concerns about the transportation of firework materials without the required hazardous materials warnings.

Richmond Flying Squirrels make changes after 'wild' fireworks malfunction at CarMax Park Cameron Thompson

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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