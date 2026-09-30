Richmond Toys for Tots searches for warehouse ahead of 2026 kick-off

RICHMOND, Va. — The holiday season is still months away, but the push to get presents under the tree is already starting.

The Richmond 'Toys for Tots' program kicks off October 1st, and organizers say the need for donations is already growing.

"It was about two or three days ago, we were at 70 family requests, and now we're a little bit over 800 within the last few days," said coordinator Benjamin Trivette.

Right now, they expect to need to provide Christmas for around 50,000 children.

Trivette and his assistant coordinator Aidan Taylor are actively delivering donation boxes to businesses across Central Virginia.

They are also looking for a 10,000 square foot warehouse to store the gifts over the next two months, and they say if they can get one donated, they will be able to provide for more children.

Last year, the demand outweighed the supply.

"It wasn't a good feeling having to tell 33 other organizations that I couldn't provide toys to them, which was another 5-6,000 kids that we weren't able to help out," said Trivette.

Trivette says the greatest need for toys is for children 10 and older because most donations they typically receive are for elementary schoolers.

They say even dropping off one gift can make a huge impact.

"We had a guy show up, and we gave him a bunch of toys and stuff like that, and he cried cause he didn't think he would be able to give his kids the Christmas that he thought they deserved," said Trivette.

To find the closest drop-box for toys near you or if you'd like to volunteer with Toys for Tots, visit https://richmond-va.toysfortots.org.

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