Richmond police warn Honda owners after multiple thefts in Woodland Heights linked to electronic key fobs

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are warning Honda owners about a string of car thefts in the Woodland Heights neighborhood, where investigators believe thieves may be using electronic devices to unlock and start vehicles without a physical key.

In the past week, five Hondas have been reported stolen in Woodland Heights. Officers have also spotted four reported additional Hondas in other areas of the city. The stolen vehicles include seven CR-Vs and two Accords.

Detectives believe thieves are using an electronic device to gain access to the cars. AAA says the most common method is a relay attack, which involves thieves using an antenna to pick up a key fob signal, even if the fob is inside a home. The process can take less than 60 seconds.

Erin Lunsford's 2023 Honda CR-V was stolen outside her Woodland Heights home early Saturday morning. Ring camera video captured the moment her car left without her behind the wheel. Lunsford, a local musician, had just returned from a show and loaded her equipment into the car before going inside. She said she always locks her doors.

"When I saw that it wasn't there, I did do a quick take of the street to try to remember did I park somewhere different than I normally do? But I remember loading in my gear and getting home, and I remembered where I parked," Lunsford said.

Along with her car, Lunsford lost her PA system, microphones, stage lights and more.

"For me to replace all that stuff it's probably $6,000," Lunsford said.

Despite the loss, Lunsford said she is focused on moving forward.

"Everything that was taken can be replaced, but that sense of security can't," Lunsford said.

Lunsford said she believes thieves used a relay attack to steal her vehicle.

"They used some kind of remote radio detecting device to activate my keys inside my home, and then unlock and start my car," Lunsford said.

The experience has led her to rethink how she protects her car moving forward, including purchasing a steering wheel lock.

"It's disappointing to have to think about hiding my keys inside my house to protect from theft, but I guess technology is just catching up. I probably will get a steering wheel lock, and I'll probably get one of the ones that you can see really visibly through a window," Lunsford said.

Police are urging Honda owners to use steering wheel locks to deter thieves.

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