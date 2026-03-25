Richmond city leaders and community members discuss housing and gun violence at RISC event

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 2,500 people gathered at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond Tuesday night to voice their concerns about issues impacting Central Virginia.

The meeting was part of a partnership between First Unitarian Universalist RVA and Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Communities (RISC). As a group, RISC calls for improvements to address community challenges.

With Mayor Avula and several Richmond City Council members in attendance, the discussion focused on three major talking points: affordable housing, mental health and gun violence.

Following testimonies from community members, RISC members addressed Richmond public officials to answer questions regarding the next steps of their involvement in public advocacy policies. After verbally offering a "yes," officials were granted two minutes to speak on the topic at hand.

Mayor Avula notably agreed to meet with RISC officials within 30 days of completion of the gun violence prevention analysis, a proposal directed to him specifically during the meeting.

RISC plans to congregate again on April 28 for their official board meeting.

To learn more about the goals of RISC, visit richmonduu.org.

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