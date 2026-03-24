Richmond police charge 11 people, impound 2 vehicles in weekend reckless driving crackdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Eleven people were charged and two vehicles were impounded over the weekend as a result of an effort to "combat reckless drivers," according to a news release from the Richmond Police Department.

Police said one of the vehicles was impounded due to the utilization of Virginia's exhibition driving statute, which states, "exhibition driving occurs when a driver intentionally operates a vehicle in a manner meant to show off – including burnouts, donuts, rapid acceleration, or other attention-seeking maneuvers on public roadways or in parking areas."

Saturday, police said groups of drivers gathered vehicles at multiple locations throughout Richmond and engaged in "reckless driving behavior that endangered the public."

Officers conducted 11 traffic stops, with help from Chesterfield County Police, Henrico County Police, VCU Police, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

The following charges were filed:



12 traffic violations

10 misdemeanor charges: hit-and-run, reckless driving charges, driving on a suspended license, and obstruction of justice

1 felony charge: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Exhibition driving violation resulting in the impoundment of one vehicle

Virginia Code authorizes the impoundment of vehicles used in exhibition driving for up to 20 days, police said.

"This law provides officers with a proactive tool to address dangerous driving behavior before it results in crashes, injuries, or large-scale disruptions, and RPD will continue to use it to combat reckless driving,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. “This should serve as a warning: if you gather to drive recklessly and create unsafe conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and businesses, your vehicle can be impounded."

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