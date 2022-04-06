Watch
Richmond Police investigating after man found fatally shot in alley

Posted at 8:31 PM, Apr 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

On Tuesday just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Hanes Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound down and unresponsive in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

