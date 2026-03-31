Richmond to resume Operation Vaporize enforcement on vape shops

RICHMOND, Va. — Enforcement efforts under "Operation Vaporize" are set to resume starting April 1 for nearly 30 vape stores across Richmond.

Since December, 67 businesses have been shut down from enforcement efforts ranging from a lack of valid business licenses or certificates of occupancy to a slew of code violations that have deemed many of the inspected businesses unsafe.

On Tuesday afternoon, representatives from Virginians for Safer Cannabis gathered on the steps of Richmond City Hall to express support for the ongoing enforcement.

WTVR Representatives of Virginians for Safer Cannabis outside Richmond City Hall on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

"I wanted to make sure that the mayor and citizens of Richmond know that we appreciate Operation Vaporize, we want to see it continue, and we support what’s going on," Jonathan Davis said.

"What we’re concerned with is those businesses operating illegally, those businesses who are targeting our youth, these businesses that are selling illegal products — That’s what we’re concerned about," Davis said. "We want to make sure that every shop in the city is investigated and that every shop is held up to standards that they need to for a retail business."

Virginians for Safer Cannabis is also calling for a cap on the number of vape-related businesses, stronger signage regulations and mandatory ID enforcement.

Members of the Yemeni-American Association also attended Tuesday’s press conference to express their concerns with the operation so far.

Local News Richmond vape shop owner says city shut him down despite code compliance A.J. Nwoko

"Our community and our association are advocating for exactly the same thing Mr. Jonathan is advocating for; safer city, no drugs and compliance," Dean Alasad said.

Alasad said he does not see eye to eye with the city on how shops are being temporarily shut down for code violations and the time it takes for these businesses to get back into compliance. Of the 67 businesses that have been shut down, Alasad said 47 belong to Yemeni-American business owners.

"We were surprised by the overall enforcement that shut down so many businesses with infractions that could have been cured without having the business to shut down," Alasad said.

The Yemeni-American Association said they welcome collaboration with Virginians for Safer Cannabis, especially if it means getting a seat at the table with Mayor Danny Avula. Davis also wants to see more collaboration between the city, business owners and residents affected by the operation.

"Virginians for Safer Cannabis and the Yemeni community can come together and let’s talk about what you’re doing, what you’re not doing along with what the city is requiring you to do and work together. That’s the crux of anything in a democracy. Let’s talk about what’s going on and work our problems out. That’s what I would love to see," Davis said.



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