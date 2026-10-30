Richmond man charged with 9 counts of distributing child sexual abuse material

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man faces nine felony charges after an investigation by the Franklin City Police Department, authorities said.

Police said Donald Lee, 48, was charged with nine counts of distribution of child pornography.

According to the department, a Franklin City Police Department detective working in an online undercover capacity received child sexual abuse material from a suspect through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network between Sept. 2025 and July 2026. Investigators said they traced the suspect's Internet Protocol address to Lee.

On Oct. 16, the Franklin City Police Department, Richmond Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Fairmount Avenue in Richmond, according to police. Investigators said they seized multiple computers and external storage devices.

Police said a subsequent digital forensic examination found more than 300 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on a flash drive attributed to Lee.

Lee was arrested on Wednesday and is being held at the Richmond City Justice Center with no bond.

The Franklin City Police Department credited the Richmond Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance on the case.

