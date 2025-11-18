Former Richmond homeless shelter operator pleads guilty to fraud after being charged for embezzling city funds

RICHMOND, Va. — A non-profit organizer pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday after federal prosecutors said she embezzled money given to her by the City of Richmond to run a homeless shelter.

As CBS 6 previously reported, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia filed a criminal information document against Kia Player in October, charging her with defrauding the city after it gave her organization RVA Sister's Keeper nearly $1 million meant for the operations of an inclement weather shelter. The shelter primarily served homeless women and children in 2022-2023.

As Kia Player entered the courthouse for Tuesday's hearings, she did not respond to CBS 6's request for comment.

"Ms. Player, is there anything you want to say about the—," reporter Tyler Layne asked.

"We're not making any comment," her attorney Charles James said.

In the courtroom, Player went before Judge John Gibney for the first time and entered a plea agreement. She admitted guilt to the charges against her and waived her right to a trial.

While sentencing isn't scheduled until February 25, Judge Gibney said it's likely she'll have to pay back money she illicitly took from the city, and the maximum penalty for her offense is 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors charge that over the course of the scheme, Player submitted 35 falsified invoices to the city, including some that totaled $170,000 to cover meals ordered through a made-up catering business. In reality, prosecutors said Player paid her own mother, who was a Richmond Public Schools cafeteria manager, $4,000 a month to provide meals. Some of the food was occasional taken from the school.

They said Player also forged invoices showing non-existent or inflated services for laundry, pest control, and cleaning. Prosecutors said she faked another $48,000 in contractor work that was not performed. All the while, prosecutors said the shelter's roof leaked and 40 homeless people had to share one shower and two bathrooms — none of which were ever upgraded.

The government further contended Player funneled at least $68,000 into her own business and bank accounts and used those fraudulent proceeds to buy flights, a luxury Caribbean ferry ride in Miami, and to shop at several stores.

As Player awaits sentencing, the terms of her bond conditions state she will not be allowed to open any bank accounts or lines of credit and must give pre-trial services access to her financial records.

As CBS 6 previously reported, public records showed Player had a history of financial troubles before the City of Richmond decided to give her organization a million dollars. Before submitting an application to the city seeking shelter funding, records showed a federal lien was imposed against her for unpaid taxes, a state lien was imposed against her for unpaid taxes, and a judgement was issued against her in Hanover County.

