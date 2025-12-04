Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
32  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Tyler gives to nonprofit 'One Small Chance' focused on helping disadvantaged Virginia youth

Tyler gives back to nonprofit focused on helping disadvantaged Virginia youth
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, contributed to help a nonprofit organization making a significant impact on disadvantaged youth throughout Virginia.

Tyler recognized Chance Arthur, the founder of One Small Chance, a nonprofit established in 2023 that helps young people athletically and academically by providing essential items like sports equipment, winter coats and school supplies.

"No kids should go without basic items, sports equipment to do sports or having winter coats throughout the winter or school supplies to start school," Arthur said. He founded One Small Chance when he was just 17 years old.

A community member nominated Arthur for recognition, writing to CBS 6: "Chance is an amazing young man. He never stopped helping others and at the same time is working hard to better himself. Watch this young man. He's helping so many students and will continue to make Virginia proud."

Tyler made a contribution to the nonprofit's toy drive to help continue their mission.

Arthur emphasized the ongoing need for community support.

"Anyone can help," he said. "We need so many volunteers in so many areas we haven't gone to, and there's so many people we want to help in the state of Virginia."

If you're interested in donating to the One Small Chance toy drive, click here.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_CBS 6 Community_480x360.png

See the great things happening in our community