Tyler gives to nonprofit 'One Small Chance' focused on helping disadvantaged Virginia youth

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, contributed to help a nonprofit organization making a significant impact on disadvantaged youth throughout Virginia.

Tyler recognized Chance Arthur, the founder of One Small Chance, a nonprofit established in 2023 that helps young people athletically and academically by providing essential items like sports equipment, winter coats and school supplies.

"No kids should go without basic items, sports equipment to do sports or having winter coats throughout the winter or school supplies to start school," Arthur said. He founded One Small Chance when he was just 17 years old.

A community member nominated Arthur for recognition, writing to CBS 6: "Chance is an amazing young man. He never stopped helping others and at the same time is working hard to better himself. Watch this young man. He's helping so many students and will continue to make Virginia proud."

Tyler made a contribution to the nonprofit's toy drive to help continue their mission.

Arthur emphasized the ongoing need for community support.

"Anyone can help," he said. "We need so many volunteers in so many areas we haven't gone to, and there's so many people we want to help in the state of Virginia."

If you're interested in donating to the One Small Chance toy drive, click here.