Why Amari Pollard pled guilty to murdering a Richmond high school student moments after graduation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amari Pollardpleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the Graduation Day shooting death of Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson.

Pollard, 20, was sentenced to 25 years of active prison time for the murder which made national headlines in June 2023.

Pollard said, "I love y'all' to his family as he was taken from the courtroom.

What Happened in Court?

The plea came hours after a Richmond judge ruled the jury, which was seated Monday, should not consider Pollard's action an act of self-defense.

Pollard's attorneys had argued Pollard killed Jackson because he feared for his own life based on past interactions with some of Jackson's friends.

"I want to thank the family for their strength in this eight-month ordeal," Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said after Pollard entered his plea. "I want to thank Richmond Police, especially Jeff Crewell for the thorough investigation that showed the defendant running around a group of people to get to the point that he could shoot Shawn Jackson six times. This has been a day that the city of Richmond and Richmond Public Schools and public spaces like the Altria Theater will never forget. The defendant's callous and thoughtless actions in a public graduation in a public space in the middle of the afternoon is now the reason that he is going to serve 25 years. It's his actions and his actions alone."

Local News Amari Pollard pleads guilty in Graduation Day shooting Elizabeth Holmes