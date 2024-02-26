LIVE UPDATES: What you need to know about the Richmond man on trial for murder at high school graduation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amari Pollard will stand trial this week for his alleged role in the June 2023 deadly shooting outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, following the Huguenot High School graduation.

Pollard is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that resulted in the deaths of graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith.

LISTEN: WHAT WE KNOW A podcast previewing the Amari Pollard Trial

Refresh this post throughout the week for updates on this developing story.

Monday, February 26, 2024

Jury selection began on Monday, February 26.

The judge told the jurors, "We want to be sure that those who have followed [the shooting coverage] or heard about it, that you can put all of that out of your consideration.”

“Anything you’ve heard about what happened on June 6th of last year is not the factual evidence, as far as I know, it may not even be correct. The only thing that’s going to establish what happened on June 6th is the evidence that you’re going to hear about over the next few days.”

The Judge also said the court wanted potential jurors be able to affirm that they could decide on this case based on this trial because this is the only time that sworn evidence has been put forward.

Nearly every member of the 24-person jury pool said they'd heard about the shooting prior to the start of the trial.

Refresh this post for updates on this developing story.

What Happened at Graduation?

Pollard, now 20, faces charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the death of Shawn Jackson.

Jackson was taking part in the graduation ceremonies for Huguenot High School on June 6, 2023, and Pollard was there to watch his family members at the ceremony.

Police have said Pollard and Jackson had an ongoing dispute in the months before the ceremony.

Shortly after the ceremony ended, as the crowds exited the Altria Theater, shots were fired.

In the end, Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, were dead and several others injured.

Pollard's attorneys have said their client acted in self-defense. Pollard was initially charged with Smith's death as well, but prosecutors dropped those charges upon further review of the evidence.

No one else has been charged in Smith's death. No one has been charged in connection to any of the other people who were injured outside the theater.

Police have also never publicly linked several of the guns recovered from the scene to anyone, only saying one belonged to Pollard.

Richmond Schools Security Concerns and the Third-party Report

A third-party investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting conducted by the law firm Sands Anderson revealed Richmond Public Schools (RPS) staff allowed Jackson at graduation without "any consideration of safety concerns."

Jackson was a homebound student, not permitted at school-sponsored events, due to "threats of neighborhood violence."

The student's mother gave multiple warnings to school staff including that students had "shot up" their home and "literally tried to kill him."

Despite knowing safety issues, a school counselor "squeezed" Jackson into graduation the day of the ceremony, failed to complete a threat assessment, and failed to escalate intelligence to security personnel.

"I think it goes to a culture of RPS and safety. There was a lot of things that were missed. We see all the mishaps that have happened at RPS last several years," former RPS Director of Safety and Security Maurice Tovar told investigative reporter Tyler Layne.

“In your opinion, do you think that this is something that could have been prevented?” Layne asked Tovar.

Fmr. Richmond school security director: 'Never been treated so unprofessional'

“I think it could have been easily prevented if he's not supposed to be at graduation or on school property or at school functions. He shouldn't have been there. Pretty simple," Tovar said. "And then if someone decides that he is going to be there, then we're going to come up with a plan. We're going to meet him prior to coming [to the theater.] We're going to get him on stage, we're going to get him off the stage. He's going to be escorted out of the area. We're going to have our police friends involved, and we're going to work collaboratively with first responders."

Before the trial, Richmond Judge Reilly Marchant ruled the third-party report Richmond Public Schools commissioned about the events leading up to the shooting could not be admitted as evidence.

Marchant, who oversaw the WTVR CBS 6 News/Richmond Times-Dispatch lawsuit to get the report publicly released, said he was well aware of the report's contents and said it had no relevance to the trial.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Richmond releases deadly Graduation Day shooting report

LISTEN: WHAT WE KNOW A podcast previewing the Amari Pollard Trial

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.