Forum in Richmond addresses causes and solutions for gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. — Community leaders in Richmond are calling on families to take a proactive role in addressing gun violence after a series of shootings in Central Virginia.

A forum held Wednesday at Reveille United Methodist Church brought together dozens of residents to explore the causes of and solutions to gun violence.

The forum came after a shooting Tuesday in Highland Park and the killing of a 6-year-old girl in Petersburg just hours later. Families are also still shaken by a mass shooting in Shockoe Bottom last month.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones addressed those gathered at the church.

"As you all know, gun violence is an issue that affects communities across this entire Commonwealth. Guns are the number one killer of children in the Commonwealth and in our nation," Jones said.

Faith-based leaders, Richmond Police, the Department of Justice Services, and Richmond Public Schools led the forum, calling for people to be proactive in their communities and mentor young people to keep them on a positive path.

For Camelia Smith, attending Wednesday's forum was personal.

"I lost my son to gun violence in 2022. He got shot at Southside Plaza at Shoe City, shopping for his daughter on her birthday," Smith said.

Her son, Vidal Maurice Smith, was only 23 years old.

"I didn't understand, why him?" Smith said.

Greg Hopkins, the Interim Director of Richmond's Department of Justice Services and Senior Policy Advisor for Gun Violence Prevention, said illegal guns and an inability to resolve conflict are major concerns in the city.

"Normal conversations that turn into disagreement now escalate to an argument that if any individual, either me or you, has a firearm in our possession, somebody is going to get shot or killed," Hopkins said.

Richmond Police say their current efforts are focused on identifying what is driving crime in the city. Police say more than 30 people have been shot in Richmond so far this year.

One pastor who attended the forum called for community action and prayer.

"We must come together, we must pray together, act together, and build together," said Yvonne Bibbs Jones of Sixth Baptist Church.

Families say the forum is a good first step toward finding solutions to the root causes of violence.

"I'm looking forward to another forum and pray that we can get together real soon," Bibbs Jones said.

Forum leaders are urging communities to keep the conversation about gun violence going so people don't become desensitized to the subject.

