Man shot inside Southside store dies, Crime Insider says

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man has died after he was shot inside a store at Southside Plaza in Richmond Saturday afternoon, according to Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to Southside Plaza around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Hoonsan said.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine his specific cause and manner of death.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew at the scene said investigators were focusing on the Shoe City store.

Anyone with information is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.