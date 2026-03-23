Richmond gas prices surge; national average nears $4 a gallon

RICHMOND, Va. — Gas prices in Richmond and across the country are surging, with the national average nearing $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022.

In Richmond, the average price of gas jumped 35.1 cents in the last week to about $3.88 a gallon on Monday.

This data comes from a GasBuddy survey of 567 stations in the area.

Richmond prices are now 97.1 cents higher than a month ago and 92.7 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 24.3 cents in the last week to $3.92 a gallon today.

The national average is up 98.9 cents from a month ago and 84.1 cents higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices also saw a significant increase, jumping 27 cents in the last week to a national average of $5.227 a gallon.

This marks the highest level for diesel since Nov. 24, 2022.

"Gas prices continued to rise nationwide over the last week as seasonal factors, combined with ongoing supply concerns tied to the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed both gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. "It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark—potentially as early as this week—for the first time since 2022, while diesel prices are surging to multi-year highs, with some markets nearing record territory. There are few signs of stabilization so far, as global oil prices continue to climb and early indications suggest consumers may begin to pull back in response to the rapid pace of increases."

Neighboring areas are also experiencing price hikes.

Washington D.C. prices reached $4.06 a gallon, up 25.9 cents from last week.

Virginia Beach prices rose 38 cents to $3.87 a gallon.

Maryland prices increased 25.2 cents to $3.86 a gallon.

Looking back five years, Richmond gas prices on March 23 were:

$2.95 in 2025

$3.51 in 2024

$3.28 in 2023

$4.02 in 2022

$2.75 in 2021

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