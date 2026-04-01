Richmond gas prices reach $4 a gallon

RICHMOND, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia are starting to reach $4 a gallon.

According to AAA, Richmond is officially averaging $4.03 per gallon as of Wednesday morning.

In surrounding areas, Henrico County is averaging $4.03, and Chesterfield is at $4.05.

AAA says the state's average is still $3.97. The national average passed $4 for the first time since August 2022 on Tuesday.

The surge comes as the global oil supply has been disrupted by the United States and Israel’s war with Iran, which led Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz — a passageway that handles about 20% of the world’s oil shipments.

Click here to track gas prices using GasBuddy.

What gas prices are you seeing in your neighborhood? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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