Richmond Animal Care and Control warns of dangerous temps for pets after tethered dog dies of heat stroke

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is warning residents of heat dangers for pets after a dog died of a heat stroke Tuesday.

A social media post from the shelter says the dog was tethered outside and had an internal temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit. This was the first heat stroke death of 2026, according to RACC.

"Do not leave your pets out in this heat," the post says.

Forecasted highs for Tuesday were projected to be near-record level, in the mid to high 90s all over Central Virginia.

The American Red Cross says dogs with short snouts, such as bulldogs, pugs and many other breeds, are at highest risk for heat stroke. Click here for pet heat safety tips.

High temperatures will continue Wednesday. Click here for the latest forecast.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube