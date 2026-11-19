RICHMOND, Va. — With millions of Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, local safety experts are reminding parents and caregivers to make sure their children are properly secured before hitting the road.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA), AAA Club Alliance and Drive Smart Virginia are teaming up to offer free child car seat safety inspections ahead of the holiday.

AAA estimates approximately 73 million people will travel by car over the Thanksgiving holiday period, making it especially important for families to check their children's car seats before traveling.

"Kids are the most precious items, little people in our vehicles," said Captain Veronica Ruffin with the Richmond Ambulance Authority, who oversees emergency management.

Experts warn children are moving out of car seats too soon

A new AAA analysis of nationwide crash data found that children are moving out of car seats and booster seats before they are ready.

Between 2020 and 2024, 78% of 3-year-olds injured in crashes were properly riding in a child safety seat or booster seat. By age 6, that number dropped to just 45%.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also reports that 46% of car seats and booster seats are installed or used incorrectly.

Ruffin says one common mistake involves the five-point harness used in many child safety seats.

"I think one of the biggest mistakes that I see is the harness in the middle of the car seat," Ruffin said. "You have to make sure that all five of those pieces are connected and that that harness clip is sitting kind of medium to their armpits."

She also reminds parents to avoid securing children in car seats while they are wearing bulky winter coats.

"You want to make sure that they're in that chair with that harness against their body," Ruffin said.

Parents can place a blanket or jacket over their child after the harness has been properly secured.

Ruffin also recommends checking car seats regularly, especially if they are moved between vehicles.

"Sometimes when you're taking it in and out of the vehicle, it can kind of be a little loose or just not as snug as the original time that you put it in the seat," she said.

She recommends caregivers reinstall the seat if they have concerns about how securely it is attached.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority, AAA Club Alliance and Drive Smart Virginia will host two car seat safety check events this week.

Organizers say trained technicians will help parents, grandparents and other caregivers make sure their children's car seats are installed and being used correctly.

The events will take place at the following locations:

Thursday, Nov. 19



Location: Target

Address: 7107 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20



Location: Eastern District Initiative

Address: 701 North 25th Street, Richmond

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



"Most people are driving, traveling to see family and friends, and of course you have your little ones in the car," Ruffin said. "We need to be the priority of keeping them safe because they can't do it themselves."

Families who cannot attend either event can still get help through the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

Ruffin says the agency has two child passenger safety technicians who offer car seat installation appointments Monday through Friday.

Parents and caregivers can visit the Richmond Ambulance Authority's official website to complete a request form and schedule an appointment.

Safety experts also encourage families to make sure children remain in age- and size-appropriate car seats or booster seats rather than transitioning to regular seat belts too soon.

The goal, organizers say, is to give families peace of mind before they head out for the Thanksgiving holiday.

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