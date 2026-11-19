RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit will turn a Food Lion parking lot into a gathering place Saturday, offering free food, clothing, and hygiene products to anyone who could use a little extra support ahead of Thanksgiving.

Bending the Bars will host its Second Annual Longest Table on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Food Lion parking lot at 5206 Chamberlayne Road.

The event, sponsored by Aetna and other businesses, brings together local organizations to distribute essentials and connect visitors with community resources.

Bending the Bars Executive Director Nicole Deyo and Financial and Reentry Director Vernetta Winston sat down with CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels to talk about the event and the personal experiences behind their work.

“It’s just a moment where we can bring underserved communities together to be loved on,” Deyo said. “We just want to give them some love and some encouragement and some laughs.”

A mission rooted in loss and second chances

Bending the Bars helps people who are incarcerated, including through post-conviction efforts, and supports people returning home after incarceration. Its work also includes youth mentorship, community outreach and legislative advocacy.

For Deyo, the work began after the father of her first child died while incarcerated in Virginia’s prison system. She said his death moved her to push for change. As the work grew, so did her focus on young people and the role their communities can play in shaping their futures.

“It started from his death. It started from tragedy,” Deyo said. “However, it’s turned into something amazing because of that.”

Winston came to the work through her own experience with incarceration and the challenges of getting back on her feet after coming home. As reentry director, she wants to help others find opportunities during that transition.

“Now that I am in a better position, I just want to be able to give those opportunities to other people and help change the system, and so it’s not so hard when people come home,” Winston said.

A day of giving with no registration required

Deyo said the Longest Table is meant to give people a break from the pressures they may face every day. She said the organizers gave participating community partners one rule for Saturday’s event.

“Everything’s free,” Deyo said. “We’re just here to, you know, to give and to love on.”

People of all ages are welcome. There are no eligibility requirements, and food, clothing, and hygiene products will be available while supplies last.

When · Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Where · Food Lion parking lot, 5206 Chamberlayne Road, Richmond, VA 23227

Cost · Free. No registration required.

Other organizations helping to make this event possible include: Black Girls of RVA, Safe Space RVA, Sadiq Speaks, the Ruby Grant Project, Richmond Association of Black Social Workers, and the Bridge Household.

Winston said people who want to donate or learn more about the nonprofit can find donation links on its Facebook page and at bendingthebars.org.

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