She went missing 12 years ago. Her family is still hopeful they will see her again.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- It has been 12 years since Arianna "Peaches" Davis went missing in Eastern Henrico.

Her case is still unsolved to this day.

Twenty-year-old Davis left her parent's house in Eastern Henrico on April 30, 2010, saying she was going to the store.

She was last seen off Nine Mile Road, just blocks away from her home, but never returned. Davis was just weeks shy of graduating from Fortis College when she disappeared.

"We are praying that she's still alive and that someday, she'll come back," Zandra Ford, Arianna's mother, said. "It's devastating, you know, to go every day wondering where your child is or is she okay when you can't get to her."

"The prime suspect in the case, a man, was last seen actually around the house of Miss Davis and he was last seen pulling out of the driveway and heading possibly in the direction of that Express Mart," Will McCue, a spokesman with the Henrico Police, said.

Henrico Police believe that man is connected to three violent crimes.

Jon Burkett went to Zandra to let her know that, on behalf of the Reopen the Case Foundation, new life will be breathed into her daughter's case. She broke down in tears and said she thought everybody had forgotten about the case.

"The focus of what Reopen the Case Foundation is doing in collaboration with CBS6 is the idea of wanting to bring some closure to some of these families. Episodes like this and airing stories about cases that have not been solved. We're really hoping that we're able to touch an individual out there who may have some information," Shannon Taylor, Henrico's Commonwealth Attorney, said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-833-RTCFNVA or to email tips@reopenthecase.org.

