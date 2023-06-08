Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Remembering the father and son killed on Graduation Day in Richmond: 'They had hearts of gold'

The family of a teen and his stepfather killed in Richmond after a graduation ceremony said the two victims had "hearts of gold."
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 07:00:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family members of the father and son killed minutes after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia shared memories of their loved ones lost.

‘They had hearts of gold. They were very loving and all about family,” Shawn Jackson's aunt Datrell Glover said Wednesday, a little more than 24 hours after the deadly Graduation Day mass shooting.

Jackson, 18, and his stepfather 36-year-old Renzo Smith were killed Tuesday outside the Altria Theater, minutes after Jackson's high school graduation from Huguenot High School.

The gunfire sent hundreds fleeing in panic outside the theater. Five other people were wounded.

Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Amari Pollard, knew Jackson. He said the two had been embroiled in a dispute for more than a year.

Shawn Jackson graduates.png

Local News

How did the Graduation Day shooting victims and suspect know each other?

Jon Burkett
11:38 PM, Jun 07, 2023

Glover and her family continue to question why the shooting happened.

"Why? Just why? This could be resolved in so many other ways. But lately, these young boys, they only see violence and guns," she said.

Glover said Jackson's family was so proud watching him cross the stage to get his diploma.

She said his mom and dad were wearing custom t-shirts to show their support. When Jackson walked off stage, he was nothing but smiles, she remembered.

“He had no idea his life was going to end that day,” Glover said. "f I knew that he was going to be gone, I would have hugged him a little longer."

Graduation Day Shooting in Richmond

She described Jackson as someone who would come into any room smiling.

She said he loved music and wanted to be a music producer.

"When we have a family gathering. Shawn is the DJ," she said. "He'll play his music."

Renzo, she said, wasa retired Army veteran who became a truck driver to support his family. They said he loved soul food and would do anything to help others.

While Jackson's nine-year-old sister was expected to be physically OK after she was hit by a car fleeing the gunshots, she and the family have much to work through after being traumatized by the violence.

The family plans to hold a vigil on Sunday. You can support the family by donating here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Deadly Graduation Day Shooting

Graduate was still wearing his cap when gunman opened fire Dad killed in Graduation Day shooting was veteran Police update deadly Graduation Day shooting in Richmond Graduate, his dad killed after high school graduation Richmond Schools adjust plans after graduation day shooting Witnesses describe chaos as shots fired after high school graduation Virginia leaders react to deadly graduation day shooting PHOTOS: Deadly shooting after high school graduation in Richmond

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone