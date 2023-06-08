How did the Graduation Day shooting victims and suspect know each other?

RICHMOND, Va. — Detectives have been working to find out the answer to a question many have a shooting after a high school graduation left two dead and many others injured on Tuesday: why did it happen?

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett the 19-year-old suspect, Amari Pollard, and the 18-year-old Huguenot graduate who was killed, Shawn Jackson, knew each other before the shooting.

Detectives are investigating how long they've known each other, but are confident it's been a couple of years

Those same Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett detectives have honed in on two theories behind the motive of the shooting: Words exchanged between the two at Tuesday's graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater or the 2021 killing of Thomas Jefferson student Daveon Elliott.

Elliot and the suspect, Pollard, were friends, sources said.

Social media posts and music videos show Jackson — an aspiring rapper — with lyrics referring to a chest shot. That's how Elliott was killed on Larrymore Road in South Richmond

Elliott's death ruled a justified homicide and multiple sources confirm Jackson was part of that police investigation.

Elliott's mom spoke with Jon Burkett on Wednesday.

"I would not wish death or grief on anyone..Losing a child is losing a piece of your heart. If rumors are true that this was done out of retaliation for my son..I would ask these kids or people who called my son their friend to stop and end this now. Nothing good will come from it. I'm hurt my sons case is closed but I'm going to let god handle it."

Police continue working every angle of this case. They're asking people that may have videos of anything suspicious in or outside the Altria Theater to send it to them.