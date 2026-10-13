Virginia parents lost their teen daughter to cancer. Now, they're sharing her story.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A year and a half after losing their teenage daughter to cancer, Gloucester residents Jason and Erika Snell are sharing a piece of her childhood with the community in hopes of helping other families facing a cancer diagnosis.

The Snells are raising funds for Connor’s Heroes, a Richmond-based nonprofit that supports families affected by childhood cancer and funds pediatric cancer research. Their fundraiser centers on a book their daughter, Cheyenne Snell, wrote when she was just 9 years old.

In 2023, Cheyenne was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a form of childhood brain cancer. She received treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and underwent nine weeks of daily radiation treatments in Washington, D.C., followed by eight months of chemotherapy.

After celebrating her remission, the family learned just one month later that the cancer had spread to her spine. Cheyenne died on Feb. 26, 2025, at age 14.

Oct. 26 would have been Cheyenne’s 16th birthday, making October an especially meaningful month for her family. They decided to share her book, “The Alaska Haunt," at fall festivals across Virginia to honor her memory while raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

“What better way to celebrate her life than by sharing her story, spreading kindness, and helping other children and families facing childhood cancer,” Jason Snell said.

The family has raised more than $6,500, including approximately $5,000 in sponsorships from local businesses. Their goal is to reach $10,000 by Halloween.

Over the weekend, the family set up a booth at the Kilmarnock Fall Festival, raising more than $700. All donations go directly to the nonprofit.

Snell said the outpouring of support from family, friends and neighbors has made the effort especially meaningful. Volunteers are helping prepare for upcoming festivals across the commonwealth this month.

“Our neighbors and friends have generously volunteered their time, and even Cheyenne’s friends are getting involved, helping with face painting and balloon animals at our upcoming events,” Snell said. “Seeing everyone come together to celebrate her life has meant more to our family than words can express.”

Where to Find Cheyenne’s “The Alaska Haunt."



Sunday, Oct. 18: Farmer’s Daughter Produce, Gloucester, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Hallow Shine Car Show, Sam’s Club, Virginia Beach, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Fall Homestead Market, Old Page Grounds, Gloucester, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: Chilled Ponds, Chesapeake, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with support from the Hampton Roads Whalers 16U AA hockey team.

Those who cannot attend an event can still support Cheyenne’s Halloween Wish through the following options:

Venmo: @CONNORS-HEROES. Include “Cheyenne’s Halloween Wish” in the payment note.

Online donations: https://onecau.se/_n6pcq1

Facebook: Cheyenne’s Halloween Wish — https://www.facebook.com/share/19ZURFKJ1C/

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.