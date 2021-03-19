Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mike Pompeo to be keynote graduation speaker at Regent University

items.[0].image.alt
Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says more of Hilary Clinton's emails would be released. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Pompeo
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 11:57:14-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker at Regent University’s commencement ceremony.

The private Christian school that was founded by Pat Robertson announced Thursday that Pompeo will speak at the May 8 graduation in Virginia Beach.

Pompeo had served as Secretary of State as well as CIA director under President Donald Trump.

Pompeo was also a Republican congressman from Kansas and had graduated from West Point and Harvard Law School. There has been speculation that Pompeo has been eying a 2024 presidential run.

Fox News reported earlier this month that Pompeo declined to shoot down such speculation, stating that he’s “always up for a good fight.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.