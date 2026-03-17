Recreational marijuana sales could be legal in Virginia starting Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia lawmakers have hashed out the latest attempt to launch Virginia’s retail cannabis market – and all it needs now is the governor’s signature. The General Assembly on Saturday signed off on legislation that would make it legal to sell marijuana for recreational use in the commonwealth starting early next year.

The initiating legislation, which establishes a regulatory framework for the industry to take root in Virginia, merges similar House and Senate bills into a proposal to be reviewed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who would potentially take the final step of signing it into law. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.