Carytown death investigation: One person dead, one person in Richmond police custody

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating a death after officers found a deceased man on the street in Richmond's Carytown community early Wednesday.

Officers later took a woman into custody following a SWAT operation nearby, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Officers responded about 5:31 a.m. to the 3400 block of Parkwood Avenue, one block south of Cary Street, for a report of a person down, Edwards said during a Wednesday morning news conference at the scene.

Richmond police chief shares details about Carytown death investigation

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street surrounded by blood and showing signs of trauma, he said.

Investigators developed information indicating that a possible person of interest had gone into a home on the block.

Police cordoned off the area, urged residents to avoid the neighborhood through social media posts and began negotiations over loudspeakers, asking occupants to come outside.

While negotiations were underway, officers obtained a search warrant for the home, Edwards said.

Members of the department’s SWAT team executed the warrant around 8:30 a.m.

Edwards addressed reports of loud noises heard during the operation, saying three “loud bangs” were not gunfire.

“That was our light sound distraction devices,” Edwards said. “That is used sometimes by our SWAT team when they’re making entry into a dangerous situation.”

“No shots were fired by police or anyone else during this incident,” he added.

Once inside the residence, officers took a woman into custody.

Edwards said she was being interviewed by detectives Wednesday morning.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, Edwards said.

Investigators believe the man found in the street had been inside the residence at some point and that the people involved knew each other, according to Edwards.

Police know the identity of the woman in custody, but Edwards said he did not yet have information about her background. No charges had been announced as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation remains in its early stages, Edwards said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or call 911 and ask to speak with a detective.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.