RICHMOND, Va. -- With the legalization of recreational marijuana sales slated to take effect in less than a year in Virginia, state officials have unveiled proposed rules that would govern the industry out of the gate. The Cannabis Control Authority last week published the first draft of regulations for the recreational market, including the fees for licenses needed to do business in the market.
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Virginia's recreational marijuana market opens next year. Here are the proposed rules.
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RICHMOND, Va. -- With the legalization of recreational marijuana sales slated to take effect in less than a year in Virginia, state officials have unveiled proposed rules that would govern the industry out of the gate. The Cannabis Control Authority last week published the first draft of regulations for the recreational market, including the fees for licenses needed to do business in the market.
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