Richmond school board addresses mold concerns with new prevention measures for aging buildings

RICHMOND, Va. — Mold at two Richmond elementary schools led to a delay for students at the start of the school year, but district leaders agreed in a meeting Wednesday that the focus now is preventing moisture problems before they become emergencies.

Richmond school board leaders came together with renewed questions following delays at Obama and Bellevue elementary schools due to mold concerns.

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District leaders say they are already putting measures in place at Barack Obama Elementary. Those steps include monitoring summer cleaning procedures and requiring custodial teams to look for moisture while cleaning — including above ceiling tiles and around older windows.

"We are going to be evaluating each one of our HVAC systems to thoroughly account for which HVAC systems have the ability to remotely monitor temperature, remotely monitor humidity, and which systems have active dehumidification."

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However, the district is short-staffed on HVAC technicians, creating an ongoing challenge.

"It's a significant challenge to stay ahead of any effort, to be honest. And we're reactive. We're reactive every day."

Board members estimate the system needs roughly $40 million a year in capital improvements, but say the district receives significantly less than that.

"Long term, we need to slowly and consistently be strategic about the changes to our HVAC systems."

District officials say updated cleaning and inspection protocols are being developed now. A more comprehensive facilities update is expected at the next school board meeting.

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