Obama Elementary reopens Thursday amid parent concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Students at Barack Obama Elementary are set to return to school Thursday — nine days after mold concerns delayed the start of the school year for Obama students.

Now some parents are pushing back and asking for the return to be delayed until after the Labor Day weekend.

In his Wednesday morning update, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras confirmed Thursday's planned opening.

He said the last outstanding air quality tests cleared a final classroom and the main office.

Kamras said humidity levels in the school remain within federal guidelines, and steps are being taken to lower temperatures inside, which range in the low-to-mid-70s.

As shown in photos shared by Obama parents, single-user bathrooms remain closed with water supply shut off to prevent active leaks. Their entrances are blocked to prevent access while maintenance continues.

Watch: Obama Elementary parents divided over mold and rodent concerns: 'We love this school'

Obama Elementary parents divided over mold and rodent concerns: 'We love this school'

Since last Thursday, Obama students have had the option to attend what was dubbed "educare" at Pine Camp Arts & Community Center.

The delay was caused by mold first reported on August 15, according to work orders obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Officials blamed the mold on HVAC issues and a moist pipe in a supply closet.

An August 26 report from the mold removal company working at the school documented conditions inside and outlined what would be done to eliminate the mold. The report added that the remediation would not be a permanent solution if underlying issues — including plumbing and roof leaks and wet floors — are not addressed, saying they "should be corrected as soon as possible." The report also listed certain rooms that needed "particular attention."

In his twice-daily updates, Kamras mentioned facilities teams were addressing "secondary repairs," including roof and window leaks, floor moisture fixes, and ongoing HVAC maintenance.

While Kamras says the school is safe to inhabit, a group of Obama parents say they would rather delay the return until after the Labor Day long weekend.

Watch: Richmond parents react to mold closing Obama Elementary

Richmond parents react to mold closing Obama Elementary indefinitely

Lexi Frank, the mother of a first grader, said she is in group chats with dozens of parents — and said all but one she has spoken with agree.

"I do not think it is appropriate to be sending our children back into that school on Thursday," Frank said. "With everything that we have gone through, it is a disruption to our children to have to make a transition for one day, and not just give these teachers a break for this long Labor Day weekend we already have."

Frank said she does not doubt it is safe to return to the school, but feels Kamras is trying to garner positive coverage.

She said her attempts and those of other parents to communicate with him by phone or email have gone unanswered.

"As another mom quoted at the town hall, I think he lacks empathy, and I don't think that he has our teachers and our children's best interest with this decision," Frank said.

Frank said while she feels many of the issues that led to the current situation could have been avoided, Obama parents are not going to let it slip through the cracks anymore.

"We're here, and we're going to stay here. We don't want to be in another building. We want to be at Barack Obama, and we want our issues taken care of in this building," Frank said.

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