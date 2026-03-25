RavenCon returns to Richmond area for 20th year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A milestone in science fiction history is coming to the Richmond area as the publishers of Amazing Stories magazine and the producers of RavenCon team up to celebrate the publication's 100th anniversary.

The event highlights the Richmond region's role as a hub for science fiction fandom. RavenCon is also celebrating its 20th anniversary of bringing panels, workshops, concerts, kids’ programming, and signings to Central Virginia since 2006.

Amazing Stories was released to newsstands on March 10, 1926, as the world’s first publicized science fiction magazine. The first issue provided the original definition of the science fiction genre and supported the creation of science fiction fandom.

This year, the convention invited multiple guests of honor, including award-winning authors David Brin and K.B. Wagers, and artists such as Ruth Sanderson. The complete roster of guests includes over 120 writers, artists, costumers, gamers, musicians, and scientists.

RavenCon runs from April 24-26 at Virginia Crossings Hotel and Convention Center in Glen Allen.

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