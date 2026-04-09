Randolph-Macon College offers free stargazing through one of Virginia's largest telescopes

ASHLAND, Va. — Eighth-grade students from Richmond Public Schools are getting a hands-on look at the stars at the Keeble Observatory at Randolph-Macon College.

The observatory, located on the campus in Ashland, is a research, outreach, and teaching telescope for the college's Department of Physics, Engineering, and Astrophysics.

WTVR

It is the largest telescope of its kind between Washington, D.C., and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Earth Science teacher Chloe Tremper brought her class from Boushall Middle School to the observatory to learn about celestial objects.

"I think more people should know about it, especially when they have public nights on Thursdays. I'll definitely be coming back with some folks," Tremper said.

Randolph-Macon engineering and astrophysics students Brielle Baughman and Kamaya Wilson helped guide the middle schoolers during their visit.

"It never gets old. It's beautiful looking at it every time. And then seeing others see how beautiful it is, and their reactions, it's amazing," Baughman said.

"We usually have something already up. Something cool, shocking. Typically, a planet. We can look at Saturn. That's a really popular one. I personally think Saturn's my favorite," Wilson said.

WTVR Randolph-Macon engineering and astrophysics students Brielle Baughman and Kamaya Wilson

The telescope and lab provide hands-on learning for students of all ages.

The campus hosts weekly public stargazing sessions on Thursdays during the academic semester, weather permitting.

Visitors can even play a form of cosmic bingo, marking off cards with everything they see.

Physics professor Michael Rodruck knows not all the middle school students will become astrophysicists, but he hopes they all find an interest in discovering new things.

"I hope they just get amazed by the night sky. Usually when kids look through that telescope, it's always 'Wow, that's so cool!' And seeing that spark of curiosity. Seeing that spark of interest, that really is making it worth it," Rodruck said.

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