Virginia's Record-Breaking Rainfall: Up to 6 Inches Fell in Some Areas on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain soaked Virginia on Saturday, breaking a daily rainfall record at the airport and dumping up to 6 inches in some areas.

The airport recorded 2.2 inches of rain, surpassing the previous daily record of 2.05 inches set in 1985, CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said. This brings the monthly rainfall total to about 5.7 inches, which is 1.5 inches above normal.

For the year, the area has received 45 inches of rain, approximately 10 inches above normal levels.

Eastern Brunswick County was hit hardest, with rainfall totals between 4 and 6 inches. Parts of Surry and Sussex counties also experienced heavy downpours.

The rain was not evenly distributed across the region. Areas north and west of Richmond received about half an inch or less, while the east side of Richmond through Henrico County and down to the Tri-Cities saw between 1 and 4 inches.

The heaviest rain fell from late Saturday morning into the afternoon, with intense bands forming between Interstate 85 and Interstate 95.

"We had that really heavy rain from late yesterday morning into the afternoon, and we had some really heavy bands set up between I-85 and I-95 yesterday," Stone explained.

The moisture is connected to a system that will become Tropical Storm Imelda, currently located between Cuba and the Bahamas. This system is pushing moisture northward into the mid-Atlantic region.

