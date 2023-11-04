Photographer's work featured in 'beautiful exhibit' explores how race, identity shaped Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Richmond photographer Barrett Miller first started his passion project, the VCU graduate says he never imagined it would be the basis for the first exhibit he would be a part of.

"These portraits have allowed me to have conversations with people and to build community, and so in doing that you realize how different we all are, but how similar we are, too," said Miller.

Titled "Streets of Ella," inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, the collection of portraits is just one part of the "Race in Richmond" exhibit.

"Music inspires my creative vision, so I thought it was only right to name this beautiful exhibit of people after one of my favorite artists," said Miller.

Hosted at the Well Collective, the four-part exhibit explores race and identity in Richmond through photography, storytelling and interactive experiences.

"Tonight is a night of acknowledgment in people sharing their stories of what it’s like to be in their body based on the color of their skin but also based on their identity," said CEO of the Well Collective, Ashley Williams. "Creating spaces of healing where each of us are seen for who we are, seen for how we show up and we can just create a better space for the people around us."

Both artist and attendees were grateful for the curation of this multilayered experience and hopeful for the message it was making.

"It’s such an emotional experience to go through an exhibit like this," attendee Briana Williams explained. "It’s so important that we take the time to share our experiences of racism, so many different forms of it. It’s there every day. But also take the time to reflect on how we can change and how we can be better people and support others."

Exhibits like "Race in Richmond" are made possible by the surrounding community and artist apart of it. If your hoping to support, you can email raceinrichmond@gmail.com or visit their website.