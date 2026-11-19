RICHMOND, Va. — A special delivery at the Richmond Raceway Wednesday means hundreds of area children will see a bike under the Christmas tree this year.

Boxed bikes came off an Estes Express Lines trailer at the track Wednesday morning, totaling about 500, in boxes to be put alongside more than 200 smaller bikes, all soon to be ready for delivery to local children in need.

Volunteers with the Richmond Area Bicycling Association, or RABA, raised the money to buy more than 700 bikes. That is a record number for the annual effort. Then Estes shipped them from South Carolina for free.

Finally, RABA volunteers will put hundreds of bikes together this weekend for delivery to Christmas Mothers.

For Estes and RABA, the delivery has become an annual labor of love.

"I remember the first bike I got, and it was on Christmas," said Bobby Simons, a product manager for Estes Express Lines. "It was a bright green. Mongoose mountain bike and I'll never forget it. I think it was against my mom's will at that time. I was like 4 or 5 years old, but to me it really represented freedom. It was that first driver's license and you're able to get out, see the neighborhood, hang out with your friends. It was a blast. So I'm really excited and at Estes we're excited to hopefully spread that feeling to 700 kids across the Richmond area."

"We partner with the Christmas Mothers all the way from Cumberland to New Kent, Charles City down to Petersburg," said Andrew Mann, a RABA official. "We work with the Petersburg Sheriff's office, and they help find the needy kids. But what drives me is just that dream of those kids waking up Christmas morning to a brand-new bike and a brand-new helmet."

You're welcome to join RABA volunteers at the Richmond Raceway Saturday morning at 9 am to help assemble the bikes before they are delivered to area Christmas Mothers. No mechanical skills are necessary.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.