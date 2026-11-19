RICHMOND, Va. — It might be advice from a grandmother, a lesson learned during a career change or words of encouragement that came at just the right time. At a Richmond luncheon Friday, women are invited to bring one of those lessons to the table and pass it along.

WNC Lagniappe, which stands for Women’s Network Connection, will host its November luncheon, “Pass the Pearl: A Thanksgiving of Grace & Gratitude,” on Friday, Nov. 20, at Eggspectation at Stony Point Fashion Park. The gathering will feature a conversation with CBS 6 evening news anchor GeNienne Samuels and an opportunity for guests to exchange their own pearls of wisdom.

A pearl of wisdom to pass along

Ahead of the luncheon, WNC Lagniappe founder Helena Richardson spoke with Samuels about the theme. Richardson is encouraging women to wear their favorite pearls and bring one piece of wisdom to share. It could be something a mentor taught them, a lesson from a difficult season, or advice they wish they’d heard earlier in life.

During the luncheon, Richardson will talk with Samuels about the experiences that have shaped her work in television journalism, sports entertainment and business, and the lessons she hopes to pass along. Guests will then have a chance to share a pearl of their own and hear one from someone else.

Richardson said her time as a technology professional at NASA helped her appreciate the work of people whose contributions often go unseen. She was reminded of that recently when she met Hidden Figures author Margot Lee Shetterly at the Virginia Women’s Conference.

“I want women to know that their story matters, their experiences matter, and their contributions deserve recognition,” Richardson told Samuels.

Bringing a little New Orleans hospitality to Richmond

Richardson founded WNC Lagniappe to bring some of the hospitality she grew up with in New Orleans to Virginia. Lagniappe, pronounced “LAN-yap,” means “a little something extra.” At one of her gatherings, Richardson said, that might be an introduction, a word of encouragement or a conversation that turns into a lasting friendship.

The network brings together women from different walks of life, including entrepreneurs, professionals, community leaders and retirees. Richardson said she wants first-time guests to feel as welcome as the women who have been attending for years. She hopes they’ll find people they can turn to and stay in touch with after lunch.

“Sometimes it takes one conversation, an introduction, or encouraging word to make a difference in someone’s life,” Richardson said.

How to attend

When — Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Check-in begins at 11:45 a.m., and the program runs from noon to 2 p.m.

Where — Eggspectation at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9202 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond.

Cost — There is no fee to attend. Guests pay for their own meals and beverages.

Registration — Advance registration is open, and seating may be limited. Reserve a seat through WNC Lagniappe. wnclagniappe.wildapricot.org

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