Dashcam captures rollover crash after SUV runs red light in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dashcam video captured a rollover crash at a busy Henrico intersection Wednesday morning after police said an SUV driver ran a red light.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Pump Road and Patterson Avenue.

The video shared by Reddit user Mysterious-Care6854 showed the SUV entering the intersection and colliding with a sedan.

Provided to WTVR

Henrico Police said officers found both vehicles with damage when they arrived.

The adult female drivers of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both drivers declined transport to a hospital.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined the driver of the SUV ran a red light and struck the sedan.

The SUV driver was charged with failure to obey a red light.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.