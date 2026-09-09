10 killed in crashes on Virginia roads over Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Ten people, including three pedestrians, were killed in crashes across Virginia over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

The fatalities occurred across eight crashes in Fairfax, Isle of Wight, New Kent, Lancaster, and Rockbridge counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria and Emporia.

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Pedestrians were killed in Emporia, one in Fairfax along Interstate 395, and one in Alexandria along Interstate 395.

Virginia State Police had all available troopers on patrol over the holiday weekend, with a special emphasis on Sept. 4, 2026, and Sept. 7, 2026, the two highest expected travel days.

During the statistical counting period, troopers cited 2,823 drivers for speeding and 1,571 for reckless driving. 74 people were charged with driving under the influence — 5 of those for driving under the influence of drugs. Troopers also issued 514 seat belt violations and 94 child restraint violations, and worked a total of 848 crashes.

10 people were also killed over Labor Day weekend in 2025.



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