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3 killed in fiery express lane crash on Virginia interstate

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FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that killed three people on westbound Interstate 66 Sunday afternoon.

A Honda Pilot struck the rear of a truck transporting oxygen tanks that had stopped in the right travel lane.

The Honda caught fire following the collision.

All three people in the Honda died at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota 4Runner was also involved in the events leading up to the crash.

Following consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the drivers of the Toyota and the truck were each charged with reckless driving.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Sept. 6 on the I-66 Express Lanes at mile marker 64.3 in Fairfax.

The I-66 Express Lanes reopened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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