Travelers urge drivers to slow down, stay safe as Labor Day holiday ends

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — As the long Labor Day weekend comes to an end, drivers across Virginia are making their way home.

At the Interstate 64 rest stop in Goochland County Monday, travelers said they were pleased with relatively light traffic as they wrapped up their holiday trips.

Sarah and Sam Young were heading back to Raleigh after visiting family in Charlottesville.

“We wanted to leave early enough that we didn't hit bad traffic,” Sarah said.

Annette and Michael Brickhouse traveled from Virginia’s Eastern Shore to visit their son at UVA. They said traffic was smooth during their trip.

But the couple did notice a difference at the pump.

They said gas was cheaper in Newport News than it was farther west near Charlottesville — by about 27 cents a gallon.

Still, they said spending the extra money to see family was worth it.

“We don't travel that often, but spending a little extra money for our boys. It's worth it,” Michael said.

Other travelers said they expect gas prices to eventually come down.

AAA reported Virginia gas prices averaged $3.96 Monday morning, $3.98 in Richmond, and $4.15 nationally, which about a dollar more than this time in 2025.

As drivers head home, travelers also have a few words of advice for everyone sharing the road: slow down, stay focused and get home safely.

June Jones, who attended a polo game in Crozet over the holiday weekend, said drivers should follow the speed limit.

“We all want to get on home all in one piece. So that's what I would say, just be safe,” she said.

Sarah and Sam Young had another reminder for drivers — put the phone down.

“Get off your phones on the road. If you're the one driving, just don't even look at it,” Sarah said.

Virginia State Police increased their visibility and staffing over the Labor Day holiday weekend, focusing on behaviors that can lead to serious or fatal crashes, including reckless driving, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

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